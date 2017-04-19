ISLAMABAD:- Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) has extended the date of first phase of population census till April 20. Sources said that people who remained unregistered in first phase of census due to any reason will be able to get register them during the extended period. According to FBS special measures have been taken for those families who are omitted to have been registered in the first phase. Those who have not registered them in first phase for any reason can contact toll free number till April 20.–Online

Under schedule, the first phase of census ended on April 14 and population census is underway in 63 districts in first phase.