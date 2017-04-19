ISLAMABAD - French Ambassador to Pakistan Martine Dorance called on former president Asif Ali Zardari here on Tuesday.

During the meeting Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Vice-President Sherry Rehman were also present.

“Matters of mutual interest and international situation were discussed in the meeting,” a PPP statement said.

Meanwhile, Asif Ali Zardari expressed his condolences over the death of PPP leader and former member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Iftikhar Jhagra.

In a condolence message, he paid tributes to Iftikhar Jhagra and said that his services for the party and the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will be long remembered.

He was a man of the people and took pride in serving them. Jhagra was an asset for the party and the people of his constituency, Zardari said.