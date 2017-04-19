New Delhi on Wednesday requested Islamabad to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family to visit Pakistan after a military court sentenced the convicted Indian spy to death.

The External Affairs Ministry summoned Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner to India, Syed Haider Shah and requested for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family to be allowed to visit Pakistan.

New Delhi has also requested for Jhadav's medical certificate to be handed over to the Indian government and sought consular access to the convicted Indian spy.

Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016, in Balochistan, which has seen a long-running conflict between Pakistani security forces and a militant separatist movement.

The Pakistani military said in a statement he had confessed to being tasked by India's intelligence service with planning, coordinating and organizing espionage and sabotage activities in Baluchistan "aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan".

The sentence was passed by a Field General Court Martial and confirmed by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The military did not announce any date for the execution.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said India would take up the issue with Pakistan at the highest level to ensure that justice was done to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Swaraj dismissed Jadhav's trial as a farce and said Pakistan had ignored 13 separate requests in the past year to be permitted to offer him consular services.

"The government and people of India would view very seriously the possibility that an innocent Indian citizen is facing death sentence in Pakistan without due process and in violation of basic norms, law, justice and international relations," she said.

Pakistan accuses India of helping the separatist movement in Balochistan, a charge denied by India. In its turn, the government in New Delhi says Pakistan aids separatist fighters in Kashmir, part of India's only Muslim-majority state, which Pakistan also claims.