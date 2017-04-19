ISLAMABAD - National Security Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua has called upon writers to come forward and help in eliminating the menace of terrorism and extremism from the country.

He said this, while addressing a one-day symposium “The role of writers in national security” jointly organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and the National Security Division here on Tuesday.

Janjua said that Pakistan “didn’t take part in the Soviet-Afghan War, nor was it behind the 9/11 attacks, yet it still bore the brunt of the damage they did”.

“At that time, the fear was that if Russia entered Afghanistan, Pakistan would be its next target. And for that, the concept of jihad [holy war] was exploited and our seminaries were used [to nurture the mujahideen],” he said.

“Had we not supported Afghanistan back then, would the country still be standing?” the NSA asked, adding that if Pakistan had instead provided Russia with a “passageway”, America might not have been “the only superpower” in the world today. “Everyone abandoned Afghanistan once Russia lost, and all the militant elements established roots there,” Janjua said.

He was of the view that had the members of the Afghan Taliban been formally included in Afghanistan’s political processes; the country would have been in a better state of affairs.

“Had the Taliban been included in the election, Afghanistan would not have been in such a fix today,” Janjua added.

“Pakistan has played the role of a frontline state for the last four decades,” he continued.

The NSA further said that the national security included the domains of cyber security, world politics, the international economy as well as the globe’s military strength.

“Pakistan has received many wounds in the war against terrorism,” Janjua concluded.

“We are accused of playing a double game. But if we are supporting the Afghan Taliban, why would the Pakistani Taliban standing against us today?” he said.

Janjua said that “we have to abolish the thought of terrorism at every level and only the writers and poets can play a pivotal role in it.”

He said, “I have placed a clear picture of Pakistan from the perspective of security before you all and now it’s upon you how to utilise the power of pen, while highlighting the major aspects of national security”.

Janjua admitted that “we have committed several mistakes in the past but now instead of repeating them it would be better to step ahead with mental understanding and harmony and take positive and wise decision for the sake of our motherland.”

He said that that was the only way to get rid of terrorism from the country, and added that writers should also participate and play their role. Janjua further said that the national security did not only mean to protect borders of any country but was also associated with other significant matters such as economic, environmental and political development, and the defense of the education, lives, health, wealth, self respect and minds of the masses.