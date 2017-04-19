Leader of the opposition Khursheed Shah said that a miracle can take place in Panama Case verdict.

In his latest statement, he said the Panama case verdict may weaken or strengthen the government.

“We are eagerly waiting for the historic verdict,” he said.

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the high-profile Panama Papers case involving Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children tomorrow, a ruling which could have far-reaching effects on the future of the country’s politics.

Panama leaks case is more political and its judgment would have far-reaching effects on the future of Pakistan. The Panama judgment is important in the context of the general elections being held next year.