ISLAMABAD - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police submitted a detailed report on Mashal Khan’s killing to the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The report was submitted in the apex court by Mardan RPO Alam Khan Shinwari.

According to sources, the report states that the university administration phoned Mardan police at 12:52 PM on April 13 and asked them to reach the campus, without mentioning the incident.

Mardan DSP Haider Khan reached the university and saw an angry mob torturing Mashal Khan’s friend, Abdullah. DSP Haider Khan intervened and rescued Abdullah, the report states, adding that police have obtained call data records of Haider Khan as well as the CCTV footage of the incident.

The report mentions that the lynching survivor Abdullah recorded his statement under CrPC 164, in which he said the university administration was unhappy with Mashal and had been conducting an inquiry against Mashal for blasphemy on the day of the killing.

Abdullah was summoned by the enquiry committee on April 13 and forced to give a deposition against Mashal, but he refused. Abdullah was then shut in a bathroom, the report quotes his statement.

On April 16, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice of the murder of Mashal Khan by fellow students over allegations of blasphemy, and directed Inspector General Police KP Salahuddin Khan Mehsud to submit a report on the incident within the next 36 hours.

Mehsud in a press conference on Monday reaffirmed that no concrete evidence of blasphemy was found against the slain Abdul Wali Khan University student Mashal Khan and his surviving colleagues Abdullah and Zubair.

So far, 26 individuals have been arrested in the murder case, including six employees of the university. “The suspects were identified through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras,” a police spokesperson disclosed. “The suspects will be presented in an anti-terrorism court.”