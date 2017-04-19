SADIQABAD - Family of a martyr of Shah Noorani shrine bomb blast has been awaiting fulfilment of the government’s promise regarding financial assistance to the bereaved family.

Talking to media here at Sadiqabad Press Club, Pervaiz Ahmed of Arain Colony said that his father Shah Muhammad went to the Shah Noorani shrine in Balochistan where he lost his life in the bomb blast. He said the federal and provincial governments promised to compensate heirs of the martyrs but despite the lapse of six months, they have been waiting for fulfilment of the promise. He said that they are poor people and after the death of his father, they have been living hand to mouth.

He demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Balochistan government to provide them financial assistance as they were assured.