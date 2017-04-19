RAHIM YAR KHAN-Christian community of Liaqatpur protested against allegedly illegal purchase of church land by Municipal Committee chairman Rashid Rafiq and his brother Zahid Rafiq Chaudhry here on Tuesday.

At the DC office chowk, the protesters including women were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the purchase of church land. Police reached there and tried to disperse the protesters due to which police tore their banners and misbehaved with omen. Meanwhile, the leaders of PTI including Rana Raheel, Abudul Rehman and Qammar Uzzaman Rana with workers reached there to express solidarity with Christian community.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Riasat Ali negotiated with them and took them to his office. Riasat Ali told this correspondent that he informed ADCG (r) Jamil Ahmed Jamil who immediately went to Liaqatpur where he will visit the site and listen to both the parties. An inquiry will also be initiated to solve the matter on merit, he said.