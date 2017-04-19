KASUR - Mediamen flayed police indifference and failure to arrest the culprits responsible for firing on and robbery with the Kasur Press Club (KPC) president. The community announced boycott of police coverage until the police trace and arrest the culprits.

During an urgently called meeting here, KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr said that media of Kasur has always highlighted police role in maintaining law and order in the district. “But the police indifference to arrest culprits of the robbery with him has raised concerns among the journalist community,” he stated. He claimed that it was third robbery incident in the district with a media person, adding the police have failed to arrest any of the culprits involved in the robberies so far.

KPC chairman Ashraf Wahla said that print and electronic media of Kasur ensured coverage of every police action against the outlaws. “But when mediamen sought police help after attack on the KPC president, the police failure to arrest the robbers disappointed the journalist community of the district,” he regretted.

Union of Journalists (UoJ) chairman Ajmal Shad termed attack on the KPC president an attack on journalist community. He also flayed police apathy and negligence to go after the robbers, urging Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the police dillydallying.

KPC senior vice president Saleem Anjum warned to stage district-wide protests if the police remain failed to arrest culprits of the incident.

UoJ president Atta Kasuri, Electronics Media chairman Mehr Abdur Rehman, senior vice president Imran Faizi and Mehr Muhammad Javed also spoke on the occasion. The participants unanimously agreed to stop police coverage. They also announced holding All-District Kasur Journalists Convention on April 24 to condemn the police failure.