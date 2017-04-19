ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad expressed nation’s resolve to eliminate terrorism and extremism.

Addressing a workshop at the National Defense University here on Tuesday, she said that Ministry of Information was working on positive image building of Pakistan.

Aurangzeb said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and its soft image must be highlighted.

She said that the role of media was very important in portraying a peaceful image of the country.

The minister of state said that Pakistan had rendered huge sacrifices in the war against terror.

Auganzeb said that the government was also working on the national narrative to meet the challenge of extremism.

She said that they were reviewing the curriculum to impart quality education to the youth.

Aurangzeb said that on the direction of the prime minister the government had introduced projects offering opportunities for youth.

Business loans, laptops and scholarships for students and internships are some of the government’s initiatives, she added.

Later, Aurangzeb said that the government believed in independence of media in the country.