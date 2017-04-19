ISLAMABAD - While condemning the cold-blooded murder and lynching of a university student in Mardan, the National Assembly on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution seeking strong safeguards against the misuse of the blasphemy law by vigilante mobs.

“The house, through the resolution, resolves to ensure that strong safeguards may be inserted into the blasphemy law to prevent its abuse through such atrocities in the future including by mobs involved in such crimes,” the resolution said while condemning the killing and lynching of Mashal Khan, a 23-year-old student of Mass Communication Department at Abdul Wali Khan University, who was shot and beaten to death on the campus by a mob on April 13, accusing him of blasphemy.

The resolution moved by Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer demanded of the federal and provincial governments to take strict action against such “perpetrators” and their “facilitators” including those making hate speeches.

“This House also condemns all those who take the law into their own hands and engage in vigilantism, resulting in the loss of innocent human lives,” it said.

Speaking on the resolution, JUI-F MNA Naeema Kishwar said that such atrocities were happening under a planned conspiracy. “Passing resolutions might not change the situation, practical measures were needed to be taken to stop it,” she said.

Kishwar said that there was a need to check social media sites. “Why the cybercrime law is not been implemented properly,” she questioned.

PTI’s Arif Alvi, speaking on the resolution, said that there was a need to understand that “this barbaric incident happened at a university and carried out by not uneducated persons”.

MQM’s Sajid Ahmed said that such kind of barbaric incidents was tarnishing the image of the country in the world.

Opposition Leader in NA Syed Khursheed Shah on Monday had demanded of the government to move a resolution in the National Assembly to give a message to those misusing the blasphemy law.

Meanwhile, the government for the fourth time faced embarrassment when it failed to shore up the required strength in the house. The chair suspended the house ostensibly to give time to the treasury members to complete the quorum but when the counting began around 50 lawmakers were present in the house.

The PPP has not only been pointing out the quorum for the last four days but also demanding the government to present its “disappeared” ministers before a court of law to give updates about the party’s missing members.

At the Wednesday’s proceeding, PPP’s Shahida Rehmani pointed out the quorum when the rest of her party MNAs had left the house in protest. This time, opposition parties pointed out the quorum on a ‘private member day’. Normally, on this day, the business of opposition parties is placed on ‘order of the day’.

The opposition leader on point of order said that the prime minister should have turned up to participate in the house proceedings. “Only two federal ministers are sitting in the house. What kind of message we are giving to the masses,” he said blaming the government for weakening the federation.

“The prime minister should come to the house and admit that he has lost control (over his ministers),” he said assuring the PM of support of opposition parties on the issue. He said that political parties have rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of democracy in the country. “We want a continuation of the democratic system and strengthen parliament,” he said.

Shah again staged walkout for not presenting PPP’s disappeared members before a court. “We have been staging walkouts for the last four days but the government is not giving a proper reply on it,” he said before staging the walkout.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab responding to the concerns raised by the opposition leader, said that a request will be forwarded to State Minister of Interior Baligh-ur-Rehman to give a satisfactory reply on the issue.