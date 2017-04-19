ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (Rawalpindi) has arrested an accused Abbas Haider Naqvi, Chief Executive M/s Big Board Advisory Service (Pvt.) Ltd from Karachi in a scam of Rs184 million.

As per details, Abbas Haider Naqvi, Chief Executive M/s Big Board Advisory Service (Pvt.) Ltd in connivance with other accused persons had committed corruption and corrupt practices by cheating public at large and criminal breach of trust. The said company with its head office at Karachi opened branch offices in different towns of Gilgit-Baltistan.

During investigation, it is revealed that directors of the company with mala fide intentions collected money from general public by promising a rate of return ranging between 18 per cent to 36 per cent per annum and 100 per cent to 150 per cent for an investment of 5 years.

The accused persons defaulted thus causing a loss to public at large. During investigation proceedings, NAB received 1019 complaints involving total liability of Rs184.33 million from all districts of the Northern Areas. Accused Abbas Haider Naqvi will be produced before the Accountability Court Karachi for getting transitory remand for shifting of accused from Karachi to NAB Rawalpindi sub office Gilgit.

Earlier, Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhary addressing at a ceremony organised by NAB at the Police College Sihala congratulated all the newly inducted officers of NAB. He said that training of its officers was the top priority of the NAB.

He told the officers that they should be pleased on their selection in NAB. He said that they were selected purely on merit and their hard work and diligence. He said to maintain transparency and fair play the selection process was outsourced to the National Testing Service (NTS) which conducted academic as well as psychological tests. He said that 94,165 applications were received in response to advertisement and 80,377 candidates were shortlisted for 97 posts. It was a gigantic task to select the best out of this huge lot, he added.

He said that NAB was assigned the important national duty of eradication of corruption in all its forms and manifestations.