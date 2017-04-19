Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Bhikki Power Plant today. The plant will produce 1,180 megawatts of electricity.

.@CMShehbaz 1180 MW is the total capacity of Bhikki power plant - 717 MW will be operational from today onwards. #PunjabAdds717MW pic.twitter.com/fIuxVcOD4c — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) April 19, 2017





Government of Punjab sources said 717 MW will be operational and included in national grid from today, while the capacity of the project will be increased with time.

It was the idea of CM Shehbaz Sharif to use provincial sources for production of electricity, said the official Twitter account of Punjab government.

.@CMShehbaz While majority was against this idea, the PM endorsed @CMShehbaz's suggestion of using prov. resources for power plants #PunjabAdds717MW pic.twitter.com/Bs87sUrSqy — Govt Of The Punjab (@GovtOfPunjab) April 19, 2017





The plant will run on gas and has been completed within 18 months.

The ruling party is under severe criticism and public pressure after sudden surge in load-shedding across the country.

According to media reports, urban areas are facing 8 to 10 hours load-shedding while 12-14 hours power outages continue in rural areas.

The shortfall has reported to have surpassed 6000MW.