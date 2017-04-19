/Agencies -HAFIZABAD/DARYA KHAN-Nine persons, four of whom members of a same family, were killed and 17 others got injured in two road accidents occurred in different areas here on Tuesday.

Four members of a same family including a woman were killed and two others got critical injuries when their car was hit by a speeding bus from the rear here on Motorway near Mustafaabad, Sukheki, District Hafizabad on Tuesday.

According to police source, Abid Hussain along with his family members was on the way to Faisalabad in a car (LED-3299) through Motorway. As they reached near Mustafaabad, a recklessly-driven bus, going towards Rawalpindi hit the car from the rear. As a result, Abid Hussain, 50, 40-year-old Farhat Bibi, 30-year-old Mumtaz Hussain and Nasir Hussain, 25, died on the spot while Fahad Bilal and Tahira Bibi sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to Pindi Bhattian THQ Hospital by Rescue 1122 from where they were referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in critical condition. The dead bodies have been shifted to THQ Pindi Bhattian for legal formalities. The bus driver Amjad Ali, however, fled the scene after the accident. The police have registered a case against the driver.

Similarly five persons were killed when a speeding coach rammed into a car on Jhang-Darya Khan Road, in Bhakkar here on Tuesday.

As many as 17 other passengers sustained multiple injuries in the accident who were immediately taken to the THQ Hospital Mankera. According to the police source, majority of the injured are schoolteachers.