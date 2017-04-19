National Security Adviser (NSA) Lt General Nasser Janjua (Retd) Wednesday stressed the need for improving Pak-UK ties by exploring more areas of cooperation.

He was called on by a delegation of European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

The multiparty delegation was led by David McAlister. Besides stability and evolving geo-political situation of the region, matters pertaining to Pakistan’s security also came under discussion.

NSA said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with EU. He expressed satisfaction over the trajectory and substance of overall Pak-EU ties.

Nasser Janjua briefed the delegation on overall improving security situation of Pakistan and future projections.

Explaining the challenges faced by Pakistan and how resiliently the people of Pakistan stood firmly to respond to them, he highlighted the opportunities Pakistan will offer and provide to the world for economic integration and connectivity in the future.

“Pakistan should not be seen through the present difficult situation only. Although we are passing through some challenging times but we are a great country of the future,” he asserted.

The delegates appreciated and acknowledged the progress Pakistan has made in recent years in countering terrorism and extremism. They also appreciated Pakistan outlook for providing a great connectivity to the world in future.

They acknowledged that Pakistan is a beautiful country with a great future with particular scope for tourism.