Major opposition parties have summoned their meetings to tone up their political strategies ahead of the Panama Papers case verdict.

The Supreme Court will announce its verdict on the Panama Papers case at 2pm on Thursday.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and the party’s Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have summoned the party leadership at Zardari House in Islamabad.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), one of the petitioners of the case, has also summoned the party leadership meeting at Imran Khan’s Banni Galla residence to brainstorm over the upcoming court verdict.

All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) chief Pervez Musharraf has also directed party leadership to attend a meeting to be held on Thursday to discuss post-panama scenario.

Talking to APML secretary general Dr Muhammad Amjad via telephone, Musharraf said that the decision in Panama case is of prime importance and it will decide the future of Pakistan.

A Supreme Court bench had reserved its ruling over the case on February 23, following daily hearings into the Panama Papers scandal, with the observation that their judgment would remain relevant and valid for years.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League head Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had their petitions pleaded to the Supreme Court to disqualify Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over alleged mis-statements in his speech in the National Assembly on May 16 and in his address to the nation on April 5 last year, regarding investments made by his children in offshore companies that led to the purchase of four upscale flats in London.