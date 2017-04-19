SIALKOT-There is no let-up in the miseries of the people as they have to spend sleepless nights amidst 18 hours power loadshedding a day in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas.

The people of Sialkot, also home district of Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif, said instead of giving relief to the perturbed consumers, Gepco has stepped up the duration of forced loadshedding of electricity from 16 to 18 hours daily in urban areas.

The perturbed people said that Gepco was not showing mercy for the perturbed consumers in hot weather. They asked the federal minister and State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali to take serious note of the situation to stop inhuman practice by Gepco.

When contacted, Gepco officials remained unable to give any satisfactory answer in this regard. Meanwhile, the water level soured up in River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot due to a long dry spell. The water level has soured to 43,000 cusecs in River Chenab. The main reason behind this rise in water level at River Chenab was the melting of the snow on mountains in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to hot weather.

WHEAT CENTRES: The district administration has established 10 official wheat procurement centers in Sialkot district here. Deputy Commissioner while reviewing the arrangements made for the officials wheat procurement, said that the Food Department will purchase 164,000 bags of wheat directly from the wheat growers and farmers in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsil. BOOKED: Police registered a case against 20 nominated accused for setting up points to sell water melons at various spots in Bambaanwala-Ravi-Baidian (BRB) Canal Daska after damaging its banks.

Police have registered the case Under Sections 147,149, 186, 431,447, 506 and 511 PPC on the report of the Irrigation Department against accused Azeem, Abdul Rauf, Anwar Butt, Ehsanullah, Bashir, Naseer Ahmed, Sharif, Irfan, Sarfraz Ibrahim, Sadiq Ali, Inayat Khan, Shahid, Zahid, Gulfam Latif, Nadeem Aslam, Usman Ali, Ilyas Butt, Khalid and Javaid. They had misbehaved with the officials of the Irrigation Department and abused them besides threatening them with dire consequences as they tried to halt them from cutting the BRB Canal Daska. The accused created encroachments by creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic on the road.