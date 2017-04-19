ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi on Tuesday said that Pakistan was ready to work with the United States for peace in Afghanistan.

In a meeting here with Laurel Miller, US Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, the SAPM noted that the visit by US National Security Advisor Lt General H R McMaster provided a good opportunity for both sides to reaffirm their commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship and to engage in a meaningful conversation on exploring ways and means to promote peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Fatemi was assisted by Tehmina Janjua, foreign secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The SAPM underscored the important role that the strategic dialogue has played in facilitating mutually-beneficial cooperation between the US and Pakistan.

He also elaborated on the policies and initiatives taken by the government to create a better security environment and to achieve economic turnaround in Pakistan.

On terrorism, the SAPM noted that the successful counter-terrorism operations, as part of the National Action Plan (NAP), represented the national resolve to fight terrorism without discrimination, had resulted in tangible, across the board results.

He reiterated Pakistan’s concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, and conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to work with the US to support efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz met a delegation of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs here.

The multi-party delegation, comprising eight members of the European Parliament was led by David McAllister, who is the chair of the committee, and included Arnaud Danjean, Željana Zovko, Neena Gill, Andrejs Mamikins, JozoRadoš, Amjad Bashir and Jean Lambert.

Aziz, while welcoming the delegation, expressed satisfaction at the positive growth in the overall Pakistan-EU relations.

He underscored the significant progress made by Pakistan during the last four years particularly in the areas of democratic consolidation, counterterrorism and economic development.

Aziz also briefed the MEPs about the evolving regional geo-politics and explained Pakistan’s approach towards promoting regional stability and prosperity through connectivity.

He also highlighted the grave violations of human rights in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially since July 2016.

The delegation acknowledged important progress made by Pakistan in the recent years including in the areas of counterterrorism, human rights and economic revival.

Both sides exchanged views on important regional and global issues and stressed the need for enhanced parliamentary exchanges for generating greater understanding on issues of mutual interest.

The delegation is in Pakistan till April 21st and will also visit Lahore and Peshawar, said a Foreign Ministry statement.