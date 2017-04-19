ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan itself is the victim of state sponsored terrorism and strongly rejected the allegations about employing proxies from its soil.

The Army Chief said during a meeting with US National Security Advisor (NSA) General McMaster, who called on him at the at the GHQ, Rawalpindi yesterday. Both the leaders had detailed interaction and discussed host of issues of bilateral, regional and international interests.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued on Tuesday said that the visiting dignitary was briefed about Pakistan's war on terror and its contributions to regional and global stability. “It was highlighted that distinguished feature of Pakistan's counter terrorism effort is focused against terrorists of all hue and colour,” the statement said.

It quoted the COAS as telling the visiting dignitary that while Pakistan itself is victim of state sponsored terrorism it strongly rejects allegations of employing proxies from its soil.

Both the sides also discussed Pak-US relations, defence cooperation and regional security issues. Gen McMaster acknowledged Pakistan Army's efforts in eliminating terrorists and their infrastructure, assuring US support to bring peace and stability in the region and globe.

On the other hand, security sources privy to the meeting said that both sides also discussed at length the border management and fencing of Pak-Afghan border on its side.

According to the sources, Army Chief made it clear that Pakistan is fencing the border within its area and assured the visiting dignitary that Pakistan’s border fencing equally serves the security interest of Afghanistan.

General Bajwa emphasised the need that Afghanistan should also take steps to secure the border on its side which would greatly help prevent cross border movements by the militants. General Bajwa also sought action against those Pakistani militants who had fled into Afghanistan to evade military operations, and are using Afghan soil to destabilise Pakistan.