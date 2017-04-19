Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz took to twitter ahead of the Panamagate verdict as she expressed that she not for once saw her father or family members anxious or concerned.

In a series of tweets, Maryam also took a jibe at the opposition parties while professing that the prime minister is well loved.

When all your plans have miserably failed & your precarious future hinges on & your best bet is a court decision. pic.twitter.com/Btk6UP8dii — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 19, 2017

Maryam Nawaz expressed through her tweet: "Not once I have seen my father or any member of the family anxious or concerned. That’s what happens when you entrust your matters to Allah."