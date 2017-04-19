SWABI - Condemning the lynching of university student Mashal Khan in Mardan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the provincial government would go to any extent to ensure justice to the bereaved family by bringing the perpetrators to book.

“It has been confirmed by the so far investigation that Mashal Khan was killed under a well-planned conspiracy. The investigation had made it clear that Mashal never committed blasphemy and a conspiracy was hatched against him,” the PTI chief said while addressing a press conference along with Muhammad Iqbal, the father of the late Mashal Khan, after expressing condolence with the bereaved family in the Zaida city of district Swabi.

Mashal, 23, a brilliant student of Mass Communication Department at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan was brutally killed over alleged blasphemy by a charged mob on the campus on April 13.

The PTI chief, accompanied by KP Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar and MNA Aqibullah Khan, reached here in a helicopter and met with Mashal’s father and his mother and sister. Imran went straight to meet Mashal’s mother and sister who were sitting at the corner of the press conference venue.

A day earlier, KP Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud had said that during the investigation into the lynching case, nothing was found to suggest that three students Mashal, Abdullah and Zubair had committed blasphemy.

The PTI chief, whose party leads a coalition government in the province, said that facts and things have started unfolding that it was a conspiracy against Mashal. “The entire nation has seen the way he was killed. Even animals cannot act in such way,” he said.

Imran said that punishment would be given to the perpetrators in such a way that in future no one could target anyone in the name of alleged blasphemy.

“It (punishment) will become an example in Pakistan,” he said. Imran made it clear that the suspects, whichever party they may be affiliated with, including the PTI, would be punished according to the law. “None of the perpetrators would be spared,” the PTI chief said.

Imran said that they would ensure that all those who were involved in Mashal’s killing and those who had hatched the conspiracy against him would be held accountable.

He said that he had come to the residence of Iqbal to ensure the bereaved family that they would not give up their continued struggle to punish the perpetrators.

“As a father, I can understand the pain of Mashal’s parents,” he said while gesturing to Iqbal who was sitting beside him during the press conference.

Imran said that all political and religious parties have agreed on one point: all those held in the Mashal’s killing should be exposed before the nation and given an exemplary punishment.

He lauded the role of KP police stating that the way they arrested the culprits and conducted investigation was praiseworthy.

Imran lauded the courage of Mashal’s family. He tweeted after meeting with Mashal’s family: “This morning I condoled with Mashal’s family and was moved by their amazing courage and dignity.” “They made 2 extremely reasonable requests: One: those involved should be brought to justice so no other family goes through such suffering,” he said. “Two: that the university be renamed after Mashal Khan so that his memory will live on.”