VEHARI - The Punjab government has failed to implement the wheat procurement policy announced for the current year. The situated has caused anxiety among farming community but the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) will ensure rights of the growers at all costs. According to a PKI press communiqué issue here, the

government has announced Rs1,300 per 40kg price but the farmer is getting Rs1,100 per 40kg, which is getting down with each passing day. According to some farmers, the farmers are forced to sell their commodity as low as Rs1,050 per 40kg besides being charged 2kg extra wheat. The PKI regretted that the food department seems not interested in the wheat procurement. On the other hand, the district government is doing nothing to protect the farmers from exploitation. The farmers, who already suffered, are now faced with worst loadshedding. The PKI is constrained to take to streets and protest against the cold shoulder behaviour of the district government and the food department.

The PKI has demanded the government to take notice of the farmers exploitation, otherwise, it will be forced to launch a province-wide protest to protect the farmers rights.