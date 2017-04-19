ISLAMABAD - Rejecting the excuses given by the Ministry of Water and Power for unscheduled loadshedding, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has questioned that why the concerned authorities had not taken measures to pre-empt the current situation.

Chairing the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed his annoyance over the failure of the concerned authorities to handle the power supply situation, which led to the increase in loadshedding in most parts of the country especially central and south Punjab.

It was the second meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy in a week’s time as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was not satisfied with the working of the concerned authorities.

The prime minister had also rejected the plea taken by the Ministry of Water and Power that the sudden increase in temperature in the plains of Punjab and Sindh and the shortage of water in dams, which used to be in these days, were the reason behind the sudden increase in the loadshedding in the country, and they were striving to control the situation.

Sharif questioned that why the concerned authorities had not taken pre-emptive measures to handle such a situation and grilled them on the laxity on their part.

The prime minister also wanted to see the responsibility fixed on the persons for showing negligence toward their job so that they could be reprimanded, while at the same time directed the Ministry of Water and Power to take all possible measures to improve the power supply situation to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

Earlier, the Ministry of Water and Power informed the committee that the mercury had surged unexpectedly, increasing the demand of electricity by above 2,500 megawatts, whereas the water reservoirs were short of water to meet the needs.

The ministry hoped that the water inflow would increase with the surge in temperature thus improving power production.

The prime minister expressed anger at the briefing given by the ministry and directed for fixing the responsibility on the officials who failed to devise the strategy pre-emptively to avert the recurrence.

He also directed the ministry to exploit all possible resources to meet the power needs and provide electricity to the consumers.

DIRECTIVE FOR MINISTRIES

Online adds: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has issued warning letter to the Secretaries of all the Ministries and the Federal Ministers according to his words for not giving time by them to the Upper House of the Parliament and for not giving the answers of the questions asked by the Chairman Senate.

All the Federal Ministers and Ministries have been directed in the letter issued on Tuesday from PM House that Parliamentary business should be given time on priority basis.

Letter stated that focal person should be appointed of Joint Secretary level in every Ministry who is aware of Parliamentary agenda and to ensure the comprehensive and complete information of any question asked by the both Houses of the Parliament.