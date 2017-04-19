LAHORE - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has approved the schedule for party’s country-wide protests against the power outages starting from April 22.

PPP’s central Secretary Information Ch Manzoor told this while addressing a news conference at party’s Model Town Secretariat on Tuesday.

Party’s central Punjab General Secretary Nadeem Afzal Chan and South Punjab General Secretary Haider Zaman Gardezi accompanied him.

Manzoor said that the first phase of party’s protest campaign against loadshedding would start from Muzaffarabad on April 22 where the party had planned to set up a protest camp. It would be followed by protests to be held in Gilgit Baltistan, Quetta, Multan, Karachi and Lahore on April 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 respectively, he added.

The PPP leader said that PML-N leaders had been lying with the masses in the last four years making tall claims of ending the loadshedding.

“They should know the electricity could not be produced by mere lying alone”, he said, adding, that present government could only add 1700 MW of electricity amid allegations of massive corruption in the energy projects.

PPP spokesperson said that his party’s government had planned to generate 22,000 MW of electricity through rental powers but the then Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry blocked this move.

Referring to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s rhetoric of changing his name if he could not end loadshedding in the first six months after coming into power, Ch Manzoor said in a satirical tone that his party would seek suggestions from the people about new name of the Punjab Chief Minister.

Nadeem Afzal Chan said that PPP would also request DGPR office of the Punjab government to provide it the hand-fans which the Chief Minister used during his previous tenure to protest against the power outages when the PPP was in power in the Centre.