Police on Wednesday said they had arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a retired female professor belonging to Ahmadi community, reported Waqt News.

They said the prime suspect, Sajjad Ali, who was caught along with his accomplices while trying to sell Dr Tahira's cell phone, confessed to killing the retired professor.

They added that robbery was a motive rather than hate.

Professor Tahira of Punjab University's Department of Molecular Genetics' was residing in E-block and living alone at her residence.

She is the third Ahmadi killed in three weeks. On March 30, Nobel Laureate Dr Abdus Salam’s cousin Malik Saleem Latif, a leader of the Ahmadiyya community, was shot dead in Nankana Sahib. On April 7, a veterinary doctor Ashfaq Ahmed was killed.