As the time nears to final verdict in Panamagate scandal which is due to be announced on Thursday, the political parties getting active in campaign which is apparent here where banners and posters in favour of the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), have sprouted up overnight.

The pictures of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have been put up across the city showing support to him.

Meanwhile in the constituency of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique, banners inscribed with ‘Quaid Tera Aik Ishara Hazir Hazir Lahu Hamara, (Chief we are ready to shed blood on your call.)

Moreover, the pictures of Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Punjab Yasin Sohail and Mian Naseer were also put up in the city.

Terming Panama Leaks a conspiracy, Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that it has been hatched to weaken national security by conspirators that do not want to see Pakistan progressing.

The verdict in Panama Leaks case is to be announced tomorrow (Thursday) and political analysts calling it a defining moment for the country for its lasting impact on the national politics.