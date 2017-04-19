SADIQABAD - Participants of a mehfil-e-milad were advised to follow in footprints of the Prophet (SAWW) to be successful in this life and hereafter.

Speaking on the occasion, Peer Ghulam Naseeruddin pointed out the reasons behind backwardness of Muslim Ummah in every field of life. He said that once the Muslims were rulers of the world who founded modern trends in science, technology, philosophy, literature etc. “But indifference to the Islamic teachings deprived them of the glory and now they are the most backward and oppressed nation in the world,” he regretted. He stressed the need for adherence to Prophet’s (SAWW) teachings, terming it the only way to regain the lost dignity.

UC chairmen - Sardar Abdul Sattar Khan, Rana Farooq, Alif Deen Abbasi and Kh Gul Muhammad Chishti also attended the mehfil.