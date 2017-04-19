Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar said today the federal government will come up with an alternative if Sindh does not issue a notification pertaining to the extension in powers given to the Rangers, reported Waqt News.

“Their (Rangers) performance is a target of controversy after every three months,” said Nisar. “Considering the security situation in Karachi there shouldn’t be any delay in extending Rangers’ powers.”

The paramilitary force was back to the headquarters following the expiry of their special policing powers in Sindh on April 14. However, Rangers continue to provide security to the governor, chief minister, judges, airports, and at sensitive installations.

Under the National Action Plan and the Anti-Terrorism Act, the federal cabinet granted special powers to the Rangers to lead a targeted joint operation with the police against criminals involved in targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, extortion, and terrorism in Karachi. The operation was launched in September 2013 in Karachi.