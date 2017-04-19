The Ministry of Interior notified on Wednesday the extension of Rangers’ special policing powers in Punjab for 60 days, reported Waqt News.

The ministry has issued a notification on the request of the Punjab government three days prior to ending of Rangers powers in the province. The powers have been extended under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

Pakistan decided to launch a paramilitary crackdown on Islamist militants in Punjab, the country's richest and most populous province, after an Easter Day bombing killed 70 people in the provincial capital Lahore.

The paramilitary force has powers to conduct raids and interrogate suspects in the same way as they have been doing in the southern city of Karachi for more than two years.

Security forces have killed and arrested hundreds of suspected militants under an earlier crackdown launched after the 2014 Peshawar school massacre. Militant violence eased, but groups retain the ability to launch devastating attacks.