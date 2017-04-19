ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped former Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leader Sardar Sher Bahadar from filing nomination papers for contesting election of district nazim, Abbottabad.

Sardar Sher Bahadur was elected on PTI ticket but for the District Council election he changed his loyalties. The PTI issued notice to Sher Bahadur for violating the party’s code of conduct. The Election Commission of Pakistan had de-seated him on the application of PTI. He had challenged the ECP verdict in the Peshawar High Court but the LHC upheld the ECP’s order. Later, he approached the apex court against the PHC decision.

A three-judge bench of apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard the case and issued notice to all parties.

The chief justice said Sher Bahadur would remain suspended. He said they would see whether under Peoples Representative Act he can contest the election? The chief justice said every candidate is bound to follow the party’s code of conduct. The petitioner counsel sought relief as he has to file nomination papers tomorrow (April 19). However, the court said it was not possible as after examining all aspects of the case it would decide the matter.

The Peshawar High Court on April 6 had maintained the ECP order. The court said when a councillor was elected on the ticket of a party then he was bound to implement the party policies. However, it further said that if any member had developed differences with the party policies then it was constitutionally essential that he may resign from his position and re-contest the election according to his own manifesto. The case was adjourned for two weeks.