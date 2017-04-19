ISLAMABAD: The security authorities are ensuring strict security arrangements on the interior and exterior side of the Supreme Court (SC), as Panama Leaks’ verdict is due on Thursday at 2pm.

Over 500 policemen would be deployed inside the court. Additional force will be deployed on the outside. Every political party leader will be accompanied with six to eight officers.

According to sources, 15 special passes will be issued to each party for the case. Political activists will not be allowed to enter Red Zone area. Action would be taken against those raising slogans in the premises of the court.

Special security would be given to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chairman Siraj-ul-Haq and Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed.

Inspector General of Islamabad police has called an important meeting to inspect the arrangements in the light of guidelines from SC registrar.