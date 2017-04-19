SADIQABAD - The Sadiqabad Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) observed strike against registration of a case against its member on “what they called” false charges of abduction.

Speaking to the mediamen, TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti, general secretary Jam Fakhruddin and spokesman Abdur Rauf Solangi said that Rana Tariq, who is also a PPP leader, is being subjected to political victimisation. They alleged that the police have booked him at the behest of his political rivals. They said that Rana Tariq got two cases registered with the City Police against Ziaul Hasnain for handing over him bogus cheques worth Rs2.7 million. They claimed that the accused has become a proclaimed offender (PO) in the cases. “Instead of arresting the PO, the police registered a false abduction case against Rana Tariq on the complaint of the PO’s wife,” they alleged. They said that the police also staged a drama for the purpose in which Zia was shown recovered from a Dera pretending as he was abducted. They demanded the police withdrawal of the case, saying “such dirty tactics” are intolerable. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the situation and take action against the police officials. They also demanded suspension of the City Police SHO for implicating Rana Tariq in the case. They also warned to stage province-wide protests if their demands are not met. “For the purpose, we are in contact with the Punjab Bar Council,” they added.

On the other hand, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) tehsil general secretary Majid Baloch, People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) district president Khawar Bajwa and People’s Lawyers Forum (PLF) tehsil president Malik Abdul Rauf Solangi condemned registration of false case against Rana Tariq.

Addressing a press conference here at Sadiqabad Press club, they flayed the police alleged discrimination. They also condemned police false operation in which Zia was shown recovered with laptop and cellphone pretending as he was held hostage. They asserted that it was Zia who was booked on complaint of Rana Tariq for handing him over bogus cheques.

“But the police arrested the complainant instead of the accused,” they regretted, adding that the police cannot conceal the truth through such mean tactics. They demanded immediate withdrawal of case against Rana Tariq, adding the PPP, PYO, PLF, civil society and labour organisations will be forced to stage massive protests otherwise.

Family seeks justice in murder case

The family of a slain man regretted the police failure to arrest murderers of their beloved despite lapse of a year.

Talking with the mediamen, father of the slain man said that the accused had shot dead his son Muhammad Siddique about a year ago. He said that he got a murder case registered with the Bhong Police but the murderers are still beyond the police noose. He alleged that the murderers are influential which, he said, is the reason behind police reluctance to arrest them. “It seems that the police have connived with the murderers and allegedly are patronising them,” he alleged.

He demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the RY Khan DPO to take notice of the police indifference and provide him with speedy justice.