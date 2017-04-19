KASUR - A man died after consuming toxic liquor in Mustafabad here the other day. According to police, Sanaullah, 30, went critical after consuming toxic liquor and died on the spot.

On the other hand, a man and three women sustained injuries in collision between a rickshaw and van near Phoolnagar Bypass. They were shifted to DHQ hospital by Rescue 1122.

Furniture and raw cotton worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes in two separate incidents here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, furniture worth hundreds of thousands of rupees was reduced to ashes after a fire erupted in a warehouse of Kasur Raja Centre due to short circuit.

In another incident, raw cotton worth Rs400,000 was burnt after a fire broke out in Nafeesa Textile Mills near Ellahabad following a short circuit. The rescue overcame the fire.

Citizens robbed

Dacoits took away cash and other valuables in two separate incidents here the other day. According to police, unidentified thieves stole cash and gold ornaments worth Rs350,000 from the house of DSP (r) Muhammad Rafique in Gulshan Subhan Colony Pattoki. In another incident, dacoits snatched Rs50,000 from Allah Rakha in Syedpur.