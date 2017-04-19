HAFIZABAD - The police claimed to have busted two members of a gang involved in stealing transformers and electric motors here the other day.

The police also recovered a large number of transformers, electric motors and a vehicle worth Rs100 million from their possession.

According to DPO Dr Ghias Gul, the four-member gang was active in stealing transformer and motors in Lahore, Islamabad, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Jhang and Sheikhupura districts for the past one year. The Kassoki Police, during an operation, arrested Abdul Rauf alias Rufi (ringleader) and Siddique Masih. The police have also formed special teams for arrest of their accomplices.

On the other hand, the police have also busted three members of a rustlers gang and recovered four cattle heads worth hundreds of thousands rupees from them. The police handed over the cattle heads to their owners.