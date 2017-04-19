The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended the female constable who was seen in a video beating two female passengers at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport. The video had gone viral on social media.

A notification has been issued by FIA, which stated that LC Ghazala Shaheen was suspended with immediate effect. She was ordered to report to FIA Zonal Office Islamabad.

In the video the constable is seen holding the two ladies by their hair and pushing them.

#FIA respecting ladies at Islamabad Airport and then pleading innocence making s case against victims. pic.twitter.com/xw1578PVKD — محمد ع ل ی (@muhammad_al_i) April 18, 2017





According to DG FIA, “Stern action would be taken against the FIA official if she is found guilty.”

The FIR filed by FIA did not mention the beating of passengers.

The brawl allegedly broke out on the issue of ‘missing toilet papers’ at the airport.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has condemned FIA’s brutality against a mother and daughter on Islamabad Airport.

In his latest tweet he said,

Shocking & condemnable brutality by FIA at Islamabad airport physically assaulting a mother & daughter. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 19, 2017





He is the only politician who has condemned this act by FIA officials.