DERA GHAZI KHAN- Four children were burnt to death after standing wheat crop caught fire here at Basti Arrain of Jhok Uttera on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, responding to an emergency call about fire in wheat crop, rescue fire-fighters reached the scene. The fire, however, has burnt standing wheat crop over 30 acres of land.

Rescue sources said that four children and eight cattle heads were burnt to death in the fire. Four motorcycles were also reduced to ashes in the incident. The rescue fire-fighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts for hours. The police have launched investigating the incident.