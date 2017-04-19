During the hearing of the Mashal Khan murder case the three-member Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said the apex court will not let anyone to do point-scoring on the issue, reported Waqt News.

The three-member SC bench has begun hearing the suo moto case regarding the murder of Mashal Khan, the Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKU) student who was lynched by a mob on Thursday over allegations of blasphemy.

The Supreme Court has also stopped Peshawar High Court from establishing judicial commission.

“What is the need of judicial commission when there is a Joint Investigation Team (JIT),” remarked Justice Nisar.

Upon this Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa replied that Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak had announced judicial commission in the provincial assembly.

Furthermore, the apex court raised questions about the authenticity of JIT. “Why is there no official from intelligence agencies?” asked the court. The court also ordered to present TORs of the JIT.

The authorities were ordered to inform the bench about development in the case on a weekly basis. “We will not let anyone to do point scoring on this issue because it is not a small incident,” said Justice Nisar.

Justice Bandial maintained that the mastermind behind this conspiracy has to be arrested.

The court has been adjourned till April 27.