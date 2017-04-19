SIALKOT:- A married woman was kidnapped and gang-raped at gunpoint by two accused Saleem and Naveed in village Sirraanwali-Satrah, Daska tehsil here on Tuesday. The accused forcibly kidnapped her from a local bus stop and took her to a deserted place where they raped her at gunpoint. Satrah police have registered a case with no arrest.Meanwhile, the police recovered 1.2kg fine quality poppy from accused Shehbaz during a special checking in Daska city. The police arrested the accused and sent him behind bars.