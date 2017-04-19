SIALKOT-A delegation of Sikh Yatrees from India visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Shakargarh amid tight security.

They performed their religious rites there and distributed meal and sweets. Hundreds of the Sikhs are on special visit to Pakistan to celebrate Mela Besakhi and to perform their religious rites at their worship places in various parts of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Sikh pilgrims said that religion and country could be different but all humans are one under humanity. They highly hailed the international Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib, for which the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has allocated Rs1 billion.

To a question, the Sikh Yatrees said that Pakistani people wanted good relations with the Indians and prayed for reduction in current tension between both the nations.

Sikh Yatrees group leader Sardar Badal Singh thanked the Pakistani Government, ETPB and the nation for wonderful welcome and laudable arrangements for the yatrees.