HAFIZABAD-The district would be purged of drug peddlers, addicts and quacks by continuing merciless crackdown on these elements, said the district administration.

Addressing the District Anti-Narcotics Committee, Acting DC AD Warraich said that the district administration and police had launched a crackdown on the quacks and drug-peddlers and detained 49 accused including two women and sent them Central Jail.

He particularly appreciated the DPO for extending his cooperation and coordination with the district administration in this respect. More than 40 clinics being run by quacks were sealed during one month, he added. He further said that the drug peddlers and quacks selling intoxicants deserve no leniency and they be dealt with sternly.

Excise and Taxation Officer Malik Tahir urged the general public to pinpoint the drug peddlers and quacks in their localities. The DC accepted the proposal for setting up an anti-narcotics/rehabilitation centre in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad so as to save the lives of youth who have been gone astray. In this connection, the chief executive officer would be asked to prepare feasibility report, he said.

REGULARISATION DEMANDED: The contractual drivers of Rescue-1122 who were recruited in the Integrated Ambulance Service on contract basis have called upon the government to regularise their services.

They said that 38 drivers were recruited about 18 months ago but their services have been put at the disposal of Health Authority and it was neither extending their contract nor regularising their services. They said they were threatened with dismissal. They demanded that their services be regularised and new recruitment should not be made. They said that that they have come to know that the new recruitment are expected to be made on political grounds, which will be sheer injustice towards them.