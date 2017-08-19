OKARA-The tehsil administration claimed success of the efforts against child labour and bonded labour under Punjab govt guideline.

The concerned officials must continue staking measure against the evil, it said. Deputy Commissioner Saima Ahad while chairing a meeting of the District Vigilance Committee (DVC) directed to enhance better relations between business classes and the labourers. The DO Labour told the meeting that children of kiln labourers had been studying in various schools of the district, whereas cases had been registered against the kiln owners who did not abide by the govt orders. The DC advised the meeting to take strict stance and adopt zero-tolerance policy against child/forced labour. In the future, there must not arise any complaint regarding the evil in the district, she directed.

MEETING: The Pakistan Muslim League-Q Depalpur Tehsil held a meeting which was chaired by the district president Malik Sarfraz Bhatti. It was attended by tehsil Depalpur president Tanveeer Ahmad Zaidi advocate, Talha Ali Lakhvi, Sardar Maqsoor Sandhu, Rao Safdar Ali Khan, Rao Abdur Rehman Kashif, Rai Muhammad Hussain Kharal, Shahid Baig and others. All the participants unanimously expressed their trust in the leadership of Ch Shujaat Hussain, Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Ch Moonis Elahi. In their addresses the party men termed the Chaudhry brothers the glittering chapter of the history of Pakistan.