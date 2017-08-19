LODHRAN-Under the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) System, even decades-old cases are being resolved and the credit of speedy and cheap justice goes to Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah who recently introduced the system.

A case pending for the last 44 years has been resolved by the ADR court between the residents of Jumrani Wah Tehsil Kehror Pakka. The dispute between Ismail and Abdul Aziz regarding a 26-kanal land was in the court since 1973.

District and Sessions Judge Lodhran Malik Munir Ahmad Joyia judging the type of the case sent it to ADR Centre judge Syed Ali Waqas Bukhari, where In-charge Arbitration centre Syed Ali Waqas Bukhari arbitrated the case between both parties.

Ismail, Abdul Aziz and Akram thanked the chief justice, District and Sessions Judge Malik Munir Ahmad and Arbitration judge Syed Ali Waqas solution to the 44 years old case which was registered by their grandfather and due to this, disputes between their families was going on from generation to generation.

They demanded that the Lahore High Court establish such arbitration centres at tehsil level so that people could be provided with speedy justice.

There is a saying that justice delayed is justice denied, it has been a biggest dilemma in the judicial system of Pakistan that justice has often been delayed due to several reasons as cases remain continue through generations, people said. They said the process of justice should be sped up through elimination of bribe, unnecessary strikes of lawyers, delay in the hearing of cases so that swift and cheap justice can be provided.