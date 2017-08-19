KAMALIA-A six-day anti-hepatitis camp was inaugurated at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Kamalia on Friday.

Talking to the media after the opening ceremony, Parliamentary Secretary (Revenue) MPA Nazia Raheel inaugurated said that hepatitis is growing rapidly throughout the region but many poor people cannot afford the medicines. She said that the government has arranged hepatitis checkup camps all over Punjab in which patients are checked and provided with medicines. She stated that the PML-N government has started numerous projects for the improvement of health sector. She said that thousands of people will benefit from the camp.