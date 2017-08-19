Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan and Britain are enjoying highly cordial relations and expressed the resolve to further strengthened the ties, reported Radio Pakistan.

While speaking at an exhibition organised with support of British High Commission in Sialkot the foreign minister said, "Britain is extending full cooperation for promotion of education and other sectors in Pakistan."

Asif said both countries will continue their efforts for fortifying their mutual relations.

Later talking to media, he said divergent opinions of political parties are the hallmark of democracy.

He said that it is high time that all political parties should promote tolerance and refrain from undue rivalry in the politics.