QUETTA - Balochistan High Court’s referee judge, Justice Ijaz Swati, will decide the bail application of MPA Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai following a split decision by the division bench.

Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Noor Muhammad Meskanzai rejected the bail plea of Majeed Khan Achakzai while Justice Hashim Kakar, another member of the division bench, accepted the bail against the surety bond of Rs 0.2 million. The decision would now be taken by the referee judge of Balochistan High Court, Justice Ijaz Swati.

Earlier, the Public Accounts Committee chairman appeared before Quetta District and Sessions Judge Rashid Mehmood in the case against the lawmaker who had crushed a traffic sergeant to death. Later, the judicial remand of the lawmaker was extended till August 28.

MAN killed IN QUETTA: Unidentified armed people on Friday shot dead one Fazl Shahwani here and fled after committing the gruesome offence. According to police, unknown persons gunned down Fazl Shahwani near Ayub Stadium. His body was shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta for medico-legal formalities. The police are investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of the killing. Moreover, a dead body bearing torture marks was found near Lak Pass in Mastung. The body was shifted to a Mastung hospital for postmortem.