ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that presence of ISIS in Afghanistan is cause of concern for the whole region. Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan as Pakistan had suffered the most due to its conflict.

In a meeting with US CENTCOM Commander General Joseph L.Votel, who called on him, PM Abbasi said, “Pakistan is committed in its support for the Afghan people. This has been evident over decades including through the presence of more than five million refugees for over three decades.”

PM also said, “Pakistan continues to support Afghan government and society in many ways. It[Pakistan] has given scholarships to Afghan students and assisted them in infrastructural development.”

General Votel shed light on the importance of Pakistan in this battle and Pak-US relations. He also appreciated the efforts being undertaken by Pakistan in fighting terrorism.

Prime Minister Abbasi agreed with General Votel on the importance of working closely to address issues of regional concerns.

The PM also referred to the unacceptable situation of human rights in Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir where a very large Indian military presence was used for the oppression of the innocent Kashmiri people, who only sought the realization of their right to self-determination.

He also underscored that the South Asian review undertaken by the US would take into account Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism and its commitment to peace and security in Afghanistan.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, National Security Adviser Lt. Gen.(R) Nasser Khan Janjua and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua were present during the meeting.