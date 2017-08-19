ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the development of southern Punjab was priority of the government and assured the party parliamentarians from the area that maximum funds would be allocated for completing development projects in the underdeveloped areas.

A delegation of PML-N MNAs from southern Punjab districts on Friday called on Prime Minister in his chamber.

The MNAs briefed the Prime Minister regarding development schemes of their respective constituencies. The Prime Minister stated that PML-N government strongly believes in public service and is working wholeheartedly for addressing public grievances. The PM advised the MNAs to work with full dedication for bringing about a tangible positive change.

The Prime Minister stated that the government is focusing on development of Southern Punjab and will allocate maximum possible resources for development schemes.

The Prime Minister directed Finance Division to clear all funds allocated to development schemes of the region on fast track. He said: “I will remain accessible to resolve any issue related to development of the D.G. Khan region”.

Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Minister of State for Communications Hafiz Abdul Kareem, MNAs Sardar Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Jaffar Khan Leghari, Hafeez ur Rehman Khan Drishak, Malik Sultan Mehmood Hanjra, Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang, Sahibzada Faiz ul Hassan, Syed Muhammad Saqalain Shah Bukhari and Shahnaz Saleem Malik attended the meeting. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Maryum Aurangzeb were also present.

Meanwhile, Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Matters pertaining to National History and Literary Heritage Division came under discussion during the meeting.