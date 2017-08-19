TOBA TEK SINGH-A train crushed a tractor to pieces while its driver survived the incident unhurt by jumping off the tractors at an unmanned railway level crossing in Chak 315/GB here on Friday.

According to railways officials and locals, the tractor driver attempted to cross the level crossing near Chak 315/GB but came across the fast moving Lahore-Karachi bound Shalimar Express Train. The train smashed into the tractor. The driver, however, jumped out of the vehicle and remained unhurt. Train crushed the tractor into pieces. Due to the accident, the train was stopped there for half an hour.

On the complaint of the railways authorities, the Chuttiana Police have registered a case against the tractor driver without any arrest.

THREE INJURED

Three persons got injured when an onion-laden truck overturned and fell over a car near DHQ hospital on Toba-Gojra bypass road. The truck overturned due to overloading which left three car riders identified as Manzar Abbas of Attara Hazari, Jhang; Lala Pervaiz and Muhammad Siddiq of Chak 435/JB, Gojra, injured.They were rushed to DHQ hospital where doctors referred Lala Pervaiz to Faisalabad Allied Hospital in critical condition.