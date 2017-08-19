CHITRAL-Four senior members of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have resigned from the party membership as a protest against the party’s decision on issuance of party ticket.

JI Tehsil Amir Atiqur Rehman, Naib Nazim Hayatullah Khan, Fazal Rabbi and Hidayatullah submitted their resignations to the party. Talking to this scribe on phone, the JI leaders confirmed their resignation. They said that they had some grievances regarding issuing of party ticket to district Nazim Maghfirat Shah for provincial assembly seat. He said that they did not accept the decision.

When contacted, JI District Amir Qari Jamshed said that although these senior members have submitted their resignations but they had been motivated to take back their resignations.