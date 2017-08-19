ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Senator Rubina Khalid Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan had no respect for human feelings.

In response to Imran Khan’s comments against PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said: “A normal person expresses his feelings and crying is just an expression of deep sorrow whereas Imran Khan has no respect for human feelings.”

Earlier, Imran Khan had said he hoped Bilawal will not cry during his Mansehra rally today (August 19).

The senator said that Imran Khan had to be accountable for the tears shed by mother of Mishaal Khan, who was lynched at the Bacha Khan University.

“The PTI instead is protecting its councilor who is accused of killing Mishaal Khan,” she said in a statement.

She alleged Imran Khan had destroyed the traditions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and contaminated politics with his ‘abusive’ language.

“Imran Khan was busy in musical show in Islamabad when the blood of innocent children of Army Public School was being spilled. Imran Khan and politics do not go together,” Senator Rubina Khalid contended.